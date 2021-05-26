Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Deeper Water#Coastal Palm Beach County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loxahatchee NWR, or near Wellington, moving west at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Aberdeen, Florida Gardens and Aberdeen Golf Course.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loxahatchee NWR, or near Wellington, moving west at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Aberdeen, Florida Gardens and Aberdeen Golf Course.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 6.1 1.6 0.6 4 Minor 24/07 AM 4.2 -0.3 0.2 3 None 24/08 PM 5.9 1.4 0.3 3 None 25/08 AM 4.0 -0.5 0.0 2 None 25/09 PM 5.6 1.1 0.1 2-3 None 26/09 AM 4.0 -0.5 0.0 3 None
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High tides will bring potential for minor tidal flooding and beach erosion. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...During evening high tide through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor tidal overflow is possible near low-lying beach areas, boardwalks, and parking lots. Minor beach erosion is also possible. Strong rip currents creating hazardous swimming conditions, especially during outgoing tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide near 7.0 feet will occur this evening until 1030 PM, and between 730 PM to 1130 PM Thursday evening.
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 254 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Glade, moving south at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Belle Glade, South Bay, Okeelanta, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Belle Glade Camp and Loxahatchee NWR.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 PM to 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 6.1 1.6 0.6 4 Minor 24/07 AM 4.2 -0.3 0.2 3 None 24/08 PM 5.9 1.4 0.3 3 None 25/08 AM 4.0 -0.5 0.0 2 None 25/09 PM 5.6 1.1 0.1 2 None 26/09 AM 4.0 -0.5 0.0 2 None
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 225 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Fremd Village-Padgett Island to Belle Glade. Movement was east at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Lake Harbor, Canal Point, Belle Glade Camp, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and The Acreage.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.