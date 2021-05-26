Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Coastal Broward County#Coastal Miami Dade County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Currituck County beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
Gregory County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregory A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES MIX AND SOUTH CENTRAL GREGORY COUNTIES At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Herrick, or 27 miles west of Lake Andes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Quarter size hail was reported in Burke around 740 pm. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bonesteel, St. Charles and Fairfax. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties, including Downtown Charleston. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:50 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 7.3 1.5 0.5 N/A Minor 24/08 AM 5.6 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 24/09 PM 7.4 1.6 0.5 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None 25/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.1 N/A None 26/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook; Deschutes; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL CROOK AND NORTH CENTRAL DESCHUTES COUNTIES At 618 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redmond, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Culver, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Powell Butte and Deschutes River Woods. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR VALLEY COUNTY At 1223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ord, North Loup, Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE... Beaches of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mackinac counties, as well as Beaver Island. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ST. JOHNS AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 355 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nocatee to 6 miles east of Picolata. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Durbin, Guana River State Park, Vilano Beach, Bakersville and Elkton.
Atchison County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR ATCHISON COUNTY At 406 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairfax to near Bern, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Westboro, Watson, Blanchard, Indian Cave State Park and Phelps City. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.0 to 7.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:50 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 7.1 1.3 0.3 N/A Minor 24/08 AM 5.6 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 24/09 PM 7.4 1.6 0.5 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None 25/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.1 N/A None 26/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sawyer; Washburn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 411 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minong, or 11 miles northwest of Hayward, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hayward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE... Beaches of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mackinac counties, as well as Beaver Island. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:30 this afternoon.