Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes to get Aaron Rodgers back 'at some point'

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers skipped this week's organized team activities and has not said when, or if, he plans to return to the team for off-season workouts. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Three years still remain on Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Green Bay Packers, but the franchise is only hopeful the quarterback will return "at some point" this off-season, coach Matt LaFleur said.

LaFleur commented on Rodgers' status when he met with reporters Tuesday at organized team activities. Rodgers decided to skip the voluntary workouts, which he normally attends, due to a rift with the franchise.

Sources said in April that Rodgers told the Packers he doesn't want to return to the team in 2021. The reigning NFL MVP made his first public comments on the rift, since the 2021 NFL Draft, Monday on ESPN's Sportscenter.

Rodgers suggested that his rift relates to a lack of appreciation for what he has accomplished over his 16-year tenure for the franchise. He spoke about his love for teammates, coaches and fans, but did not mention the Packers' front office.

"Aaron definitely knows how we feel about him," LaFleur told reporters Tuesday. "How he's such an important part to our football team.

"Such an important part to our organization. We're just going to continue to try to work through this and hopefully we can get him back in the building at some point."

Rodgers' rift with the Packers relates to a contract dispute and disagreements with the franchise's front office. He told ESPN on Monday that the dispute is not directly tied to backup quarterback Jordan Love's placement on the roster.

"I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay," Rodgers told ESPN on Monday.

"[It has been] an incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers has stated several times this off-season that his MVP campaign "threw a wrench" in the Packers' potential plans to move on from him as the starting quarterback. He has not said when, or if, he plans to attend Packers off-season workouts.

Packers mandatory minicamp is from June 8 to 10.

