Riyad Mahrez Drops Hint On His Future Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Chelsea

The 30 year-old has played a key role in the clubs Champions League progression this year, scoring three goals in Manchester City's semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain and another crucial equaliser against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final.

On reaching his first ever Champions League final, Riyad Mahrez explained, “It’s a dream. Since I was a baby, since a young teenager, [I’ve been] watching this type of Champions League final – that’s why it’s special."

"We have to play a good game to win. It means a lot, you remember where you come from, you’re thinking, ‘Wow! It’s a good achievement.’”

Riyad Mahrez continued, "It’s good to play the Champions League final, but you need to play it to win. It’s massive. The first time for Man City, the first time for a lot of us, but it’s massive for everyone. It would mean a lot to win the Champions League here.”

“It would mean so much to Man City, to this organisation because we’ve never won the Champions League. It would be amazing to lift it.”

The winger joined the club in 2018 from Leicester City.

In just three seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Riyad Mahrez has had his hands on two Premier League titles, three Carabao Cup trophies, and an FA Cup.

“It’s been a very good journey," Mahrez declared.

"I came to Man City to try and win more trophies and we’re doing that every season and I’m very happy here. I’ve improved a lot of things. Working with Pep and top players makes you improve.”

“I’ve played more games, have more experience so it improves you automatically. It takes you to the next step.”

Riyad Mahrez also discussed his pride of representing his country on the big stage and feels he still has a lot to achieve in his career.

“It’s an honour [to be one of few Algerians ever to reach the Champions League]. It’s always good for people from my country do good things. We will see in the final what will happen. It would be a big, big achievement. We’re going to give everything to try to win it.”

“We know how important it is. I’m very grateful. It’s been a lot of work but it’s not finished. I still have things to achieve.”

