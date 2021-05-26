Cancel
NFL

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman on new QB Carson Wentz: ‘I see a team guy’

By Andrew Thomison
Stampede Blue
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Colts players, including second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and wide receiver Zach Pascal, spoke with fellow Colts’ reporters early Tuesday afternoon. Of all the players who spoke, not one of them had anything negative to say about Carson Wentz. “I mean, I have no idea what everybody else is...

www.stampedeblue.com
Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
