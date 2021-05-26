Dak’s OTA Day: ‘I’m Pretty Much Full-Go,’ Says Cowboys QB Prescott

FRISCO - Dak Prescott's "full-go'' status was generally apparent in our observation of the Dallas Cowboys' OTA workout on Tuesday inside Ford Center at The Star.

“I wouldn’t say I’m limited,” Prescott said after a day of work. “Just being cautious (with some drills). … But I’m pretty much full-go.”

Prescott, coming off the serious ankle surgery and rehab that prematurely ended his Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL season, said, "It felt great. After long months of recovery, I'm just excited that the game's back, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

There will still be some concessions to the rehab process. Prescott will now engage in what he called an "extended warmup'' before workouts. He will take some days off, including Wednesday. And he won't engage in full "team drills'' until training camp in Oxnard.

"The extended warmup is something I actually like," Prescott said. "I wouldn't be surprised if you see me doing that long after this injury just because of the way it makes me feel."

And to the naked eye, the "feel'' was fine. He participated in most of the work, including some 7-on-7. As the day went on, any hint of hesitancy disappeared as the two-time Pro Bowler stepped into throws, threw on the run and demonstrated complete command of his offense and his team.

“It felt great after long months of recovery,” Prescott said. “The main goal is to just get back out there with my teammates, getting back on the field, running the huddle.”

The Cowboys' 6-10 finish in coach Mike McCarthy’s first season can be directly attributed to Prescott's Week 5 injury. Dallas at the time had the No. 1 offense in the NFL; a new four-year, $160 million contract later, Dallas' plan is to return to that statistical plane - and to the playoffs.

“He’s been moving with a lot of confidence for some time now,” McCarthy said. “He’s really capable of doing everything that we’ve done the last few days. We’re just being cautious by keeping him out of the team periods. He’s put a ton of work into this. I’d say he’s ahead of schedule.”