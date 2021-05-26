East Texas Senator’s ‘In God We Trust’ bill moves closer to passage

AUSTIN — Now that state Senator Bryan Hughes’s heartbeat bill has passed and is expected to be signed by the governor, court challenges are considered a given. But the Mineola Republican says his measure is likely to withstand any litigation. He told KTBB some “really smart lawyers” are on board. He adds, “We have looked at every Supreme Court opinion on the topic and looked at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — all the federal law that’s relevant. And this is a strong bill — and…we’re ready, we’re confident that it’s gonna be upheld. We believe this bill is gonna make it to the Supreme Court more quickly and in better shape than other heartbeat bills passed by the state — so we feel real good about the court challenge.” Once signed, the The policy sharply limiting abortion availability is due to take effect September 1.