Mineola, TX

East Texas Senator’s ‘In God We Trust’ bill moves closer to passage

ktbb.com
 18 days ago

AUSTIN — The Legislature is close to passing a bill that would require new signage in some public buildings. Under Senate Bill 797 some public schools and universities would be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in prominent places inside all campus buildings. The bill, authored by Republican Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, would require that any school that had a poster or framed copy of the phrase donated to it would be required to hang it in a conspicuous place in each building of the school. A spokesman for Senator Hughes said Wednesday afternoon that the bill has gone back to the Senate for further review after receiving preliminary passage in both legislative chambers.

