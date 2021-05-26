Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, cooler temps and rain in the forecast

After a long stretch of dry, relatively quiet weather- the Finger Lakes region is going to see some changes.

Thunderstorms are expected to make a return to the region on Wednesday with the potential for severe weather- including damaging winds and hail. The storms will develop during the early- to mid-afternoon hours, and should end by evening.

That said, it will be the southern portions of the region that see the greatest risk for severe weather.

As far as the next few days are concerned- there will be some welcomed rainfall on Friday. FLXWeather.com Meteorologist Drew Montreuil says that a general rainfall will deliver between a half-an-inch and inch as temperatures struggle to hit 50 degrees.

However, both Thursday and Saturday will feature plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. The rest of the Memorial Day Weekend forecast looks largely pleasant- even though there is the chance for rain on Sunday and Monday.

