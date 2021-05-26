Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Unifrutti Italia to triple imports of counter-seasonal lemons with edible peel

freshfruitportal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnifrutti Italia says it plans to triple imports of lemons with an edible peel this season from Southern Hemisphere countries. The company said the edibility of the peel is a very important added value, and is becoming more popular among consumers in Italy. "Thanks to the Group's various production of...

www.freshfruitportal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Importation#Citrus Fruit#Orange Peel#Popular Demand#Group#Sicilian#Navel#Siracusa Igp#Edible Peel#Italy Lemons#Triple Imports#Eureka Lemons#Italian Demand#Production Excellence#Winter#Quality Standards#Tucuman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
Argentina
Related
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Brazil's imports of Argentine corn start to arrive

Another four ships should dock this month, Cargonave said. “Ships have already arrived and they have been unloaded. There are also imports of wheat, not just corn, for animal feed,” said Ricardo Santin, president of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), in an interview. Prices of feed for produce pork...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Feeling Italian? Try North Italia

If you're looking for some good Italian comfort food, you have to check out North Italia. Located in Santa Monica, this spot is beautiful with both indoor and outdoor seating. They have a great happy hour, Monday - Friday 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. & half-off bottles of wine on Mondays (excludes reserve wine) in the bar.
GardeningThe Ada News

Edible landscape serves dual purpose

Making your yard look good can be a lot of work, so why not reap the benefits of a double-duty landscape? Landscaping with shrubs that provide fruit is a great way to go. Designing an edible landscape follows the same design principles of any ornamental planting, which is creating structure and balance. Large edible shrubs can be used to create a backdrop. Consider something like an elderberry shrub. It can be grown to large sizes and has fine-textured foliage that’s useful in supporting an accent. The Black Lace Elderberry features beautiful, colored foliage, which provides visual interest.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Will Argentina Become a Relevant Gas Exporter?

Argentina is the largest gas market in South and Central America, with demand in excess of 41 bcm/year in 2020, which is comparable to the size of the French gas market. The discovery and development of Vaca Muerta world class unconventional gas resources created expectations that Argentina would not only be self-sufficient but also become a pipeline and LNG exporter. In the 90’s Argentina was a beacon for energy reform liberalisation and a solid pipeline exporter, but a fragile macro-economic environment coupled to continuous government interference on gas and energy prices led to a growing dependence on natural gas and liquids imports. This paper authored by Roberto Carnicer, Director of Energy at the Austral University, and Ieda Gomes, Senior Visiting Fellow of the OIES, focusses on the impact of successive regulatory changes on supply and demand, imports and exports. The paper also provides an assessment of the most recent gas plan aiming to encourage producers to meet priority demand in the residential and power sectors. The authors also analyse potential export markets for natural gas, if resources are fully developed, including petrochemicals, fertilizer and LNG. The paper provides an insight on the key issues impacting the development of LNG projects, including domestic demand seasonality and the need for new infrastructure. The authors concluded that “Argentina has certainly world-class gas resources and it has proved its capability to export gas to multiple markets. Hence, it is imperative to provide a reliable and long-lasting price policy and export regulatory framework as well as adequate financing mechanisms for the required infrastructure.
Agricultureava360.com

IFC highlights challenges for domestic food safety in Africa

Attendees of IFC’s first virtual food safety event have heard how Africa is tackling the issue of safe food domestically. The 9th International Finance Corporation (IFC) International Food Safety Forum covered domestic and trade issues, as well as food safety culture over two days in May and is still available to watch. IFC is part of the World Bank Group.
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka acts to prevent hoarding of essential commodities

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Trade has issued a special gazette notification to prevent the concealment of stocks of essential commodities including paddy, rice, sugar, milk powder and maize. The gazette notification issued on Friday by the Consumer Affairs Authority orders those maintaining stocks of essential commodities including paddy, rice,...
Economymacaubusiness.com

Soil erosion area in China drops by nearly 1 mln sq km

China has reported a decrease in the area affected by soil erosion in 2020 as the country’s environment continued to improve. The total area of land with soil erosion was 2.69 million square km last year, down 977,600 square km from the peak in the 1980s, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.
AccidentsBBC

Chamoli disaster: 'It hit the valley floor like 15 atomic bombs'

Nature often takes us by surprise. Its power is all too frequently underestimated, with catastrophic consequences. So it was with the Chamoli disaster back in February, when the flank of a Himalayan mountain failed and fell into the valley below. It set in train a cascade of debris that claimed...
AgricultureThrive Global

Growing Business Opportunities in Agriculture Industry – An Overview

The United States is a $22 trillion economy with close to $1.109 trillion comes from the agriculture sector. Agricultural economy is a vibrant economic sector in the United States with a contribution of 5.2% share in the GDP. Close to 22.5 million people were directly and indirectly employed in the...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Sabah enforces temporary ban on scrap iron export

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): Sabah has temporarily banned the export of scrap iron to ensure sufficient raw materials are available to sustain the operations of the local steel industry. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the ban would be lifted when a mechanism for the imposition of state sales...
TechnologyLaredo Morning Times

Industry Professionals Look to Bolster African VR Ecosystem

Following the launch of startups in Kenya and South Africa in 2015, and the victory of Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson’s “Daughters of Chibok” at Venice’s VR competition in 2019, industry eyes have looked to the African XR ecosystem with ever-growing interest. Some of that interest, however, has been a...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Braaaaaaaains - Passion Fruit, Strawberry, Orange

Look: 4.5 | smell: 4.5 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.5. Another adult Jamba Juice, is this really a beer? The beer is 42 degrees and served in a tulip glass. The pour of the beer created a one-fingered creamy orange head with poor retention. The color of the beer is a dull peach with reddish-orange hues. The beer has zero clarity and is thick. The beer does not represent any standard color in the SRM charts. This beer gets its color from the fruit crammed into this beer. The appearance of the beer is negligible and will get a whatever rating.
Agriculturelatinamericanews.net

A S Agri and Aqua LLP behind Hi-Tech Soil-Based Farming

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/PNN): A S Agri and Aqua LLP, Founded by Dr Prashant Govindrao Zade, one of the leading Agriculture Development and Agro-tech Solutions companies in India, is transforming and revolutionizing the Indian agricultural ecosystem with the introduction of Hi-tech Soil-Based Vertical Farming in India and overseas countries.
Food & Drinkssaymag.com

Nk’Mip Cellars – Osoyoos Indian Band, British Columbia

In operation since 2002, Nk’Mip Cellars (pronounced “in-ka-meep”) is the first Indigenous-owned and operated winery in North America. It is located in the Okanagan Valley, the hottest and driest part of Canada on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve, which stretches 32,000 acres of picturesque landscape. Surrounded by mountains and lakes, Nk’Mip (meaning “bottomland”) is located at the southern end of the Osoyoos reservation and is one of many businesses contributing to high employment rates and the economic independence of the Osoyoos Indian Band.
Lifestyleliveandletsfly.com

South African Airways Sold By South African Government

At long last, there is light at the end of the tunnel for South African Airways, the beleaguered flag carrier of South Africa. The South African government has announced plans to sell a majority stake of the troubled airline to a private African investment consortium while still maintaining minority control of the airline.
Mexico, INcitrusindustry.net

Mexico Could Increase Organic Citrus Production

Citrus growers in Mexico are beginning to explore types of production that are more respectful of the environment and associated with a healthier lifestyle, including organic production. “The organic citrus sector is still small, as its market share does not reach 5%, but gradually foreign demand is causing organic citrus...
Energy Industrypinsentmasons.com

Independent power generation in South Africa to get boost

A planned change to energy market regulations in South Africa is a “game-changer” and should prompt more businesses to invest in power plants to meet their electricity needs, a Johannesburg-based projects expert has said. This reform should unblock the delays we have seen in the development of larger scale embedded...
Agricultureatoallinks.com

Olive Oil Market By Type, Companies, Global Forecast by 2027

Olive oil forms a different and tasty substitute to conventional edible oils. Considering its nutritional value and taste, olive oil is being consumed by a huge pool of the global population. It is extensively preferred for its properties to prevent heart diseases by maintaining cholesterol levels in the body. It also has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, which leads to its usage in different pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products. Olive oil offers various applications such as spray for dressing, cosmetics and personal care, uses in foods and medicines. Owing to these factors, there is a vast demand for Olive Oil in the Market. As per Renub Research Report, Global Olive Oil Market will be US$ 17.73 Billion by 2027.