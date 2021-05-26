Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

City shares summer pool care tips

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
–Hot summer days are here, and the pool is calling your name. In preparation for the season, the City of Paso Robles is sharing the following tips for pool care:

If you need to drain your pool for repairs, follow these steps:

  • Before draining, test the chlorine level in the pool with a chlorine test kit and ensure there is no detectable chlorine. A great way to lower the chlorine level in the pool is by not adding any chemicals for a few weeks and testing the chlorine level several days before draining. Also, test the pH of the water to ensure it is between 6.5-9. The best place to drain your pool is on your lawn or landscape away from the pool. Water draining slowly from your pool can be used to water your lawn or garden. The landscape acts as a natural filter, allowing the water to slowly make its way into the ground while also allowing sediments in the water to settle out. Carefully watch the water flow and immediately stop the pumping if runoff is flowing to adjacent properties or the flow reaches the street.
  • If your landscape areas are insufficient to discharge your pool water and you are connected to the city sewer, notify the City Wastewater Department at (805) 227-1654 or (805) 227-7239 to ensure the flow will not exceed the capacity of the sewer lateral or city main. (City Municipal Ordinance 14.10.050)
  • If approved, locate the cleanout on your property.
  • Install appropriate backflow prevention device.
  • Using a hose, connect a siphon or sump pump that pumps 50 gallons or less per minute to the cleanout or indoor drain.
  • Replace all cleanout covers when done.
  • If none of the above options are available, please contact Kim Porter at (805) 227-7239 or kporter@prcity.com.
  • Do not drain your pool water into streets, gutters, or storm drains. High levels of salts, chlorine, or other chemicals can make its way into waterways harming aquatic organisms and wildlife. Also do not drain to your septic tank, as it may cause system failure.
  • The contents of a saltwater swimming pools cannot be discharged to the city sewer, storm drains, or waterways. You will need to hire a local pumping contractor.

For more information on how to properly drain your swimming pool, contact Kim Porter – water quality inspector at kporter@prcity.com or call (805) 227-7239.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
