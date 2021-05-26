In time of need … During the pandemic, St. Francis Healthcare’s delivery of food and vaccination help blossoms into much more

This last year has been tough for everyone. School closures made parenting more challenging than ever – and even harder for parents of disabled children. I heard from a father recently whose daughter has cerebral palsy and needs therapies that are usually provided through her school. This meant lockdown deprived her not just of her education, but of her physio too. Her health has deteriorated as a result, meaning she can’t return to school until next year at the earliest, compounding Covid’s impact even longer.