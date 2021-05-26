Cancel
Cruella Review – Emma Stone Shines as Estella de Vil

By Tyler Treese
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella is exactly as advertised, a look into the origins of the Disney villainess that serves as the antagonist in 101 Dalmatians. While the original incarnation was portrayed as pure evil, Cruella gives a more sympathetic look at why the fashion designer becomes the way she is. This ultimately works in the film’s favor as the Cruella portrayed by Emma Stone has many more layers to work with, which is needed as a protagonist that viewers want to root for. However, this isn’t really Cruella’s tale. It’s more about who Estella de Vil was before she became a cartoonish over-the-top criminal.

