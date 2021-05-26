Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ARCHANGEL A.D. Thrashes Hard On New Song "Celestion"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas isn't only giving the world tons of great death metal these days. For proof, look no further than the thrashy riffs of Archangel A.D. and their new song "Celestion". The song is off their coming album Casus Belli, due out July 23. "We are excited to premiere the first...

metalinjection.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A D#Cold One#Single Track#Archangel A D#A D Thrashes#Song#Super Thrashy Track#Proof#Pre Orders#Premiere#Archangel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: H.E.R. – ‘Change’

As H.E.R. fans wait for the Oscar & GRAMMY-winning diva to serve her official debut album, ‘Back of My Mind,’ the 23-year-old is keeping them satiated with a host of features and contributions to soundtracks. After winning critical acclaim and a few shiny trophies for ‘Fight For You,’ her addition...
Musicmxdwn.com

Curtis Harding Shares First New Song in Three Years “Hopeful”

Soul musician Curtis Harding shared a new single called “Hopeful.” It’s the first new song he has released since his 2018 single “It’s Not Over.” Before that, his last release was his popular sophomore album Face Your Fear in 2017. It’s an anthemic track about Black power, hopeful for peace....
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Isaiah Rashad shares new song “200/Warning”

Isaiah Rashad is set to release his long-awaited new project The House Is Burning this month, five years after his last album The Sun's Tirade. In May Rashad shared "Lay Wit Ya," a Three 6 Mafia-sampling, Duke Deuce-featuring song that serves as the first single from The House Is Burning. On Sunday the Chatanooga rapper shared more new music, a SoundCloud loosie called "200/Warning." The song won't appear on the upcoming album, but it doesn't feel like a minor track or a throwaway: Rashad's flow is burdened with paranoia and pressure in a rare and colorful way. "I know these niggas trying to burn me out," he raps, just before the instrumental flips into a Kenny Beats-produced section where Rashad picks himself back up: "My heart got chunks missing / My heart pump venom." Listen below, and read Isaiah Rashad's FADER cover story here.
MusicStereogum

Chris Lake Previews New Song Featuring Grimes

The British DJ Chris Lake previewed a new unreleased song featuring Grimes at a show in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Grimes posted some video of the track being played to her social media accounts, adding: “Should we release this?” A longer clip of the song is also available after surfacing through Reddit.
Musicwfav951.com

New Song, Album, And Tour For Chvrches

Chvrches made three big announcements at once. A new album, a new song, and a tour this fall. The new album, Screen Violence, will be out on August 27, and the newly released song from it is called, “How Not to Drown.” A clip of it was released online and features Robert Smith of The Cure.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Ophidian I premiere new song, “Spiral to Oblivion”

Icelandic tech death battalion Ophidian I will be releasing their new album, ‘Desolate,’ on July 16, making it their debut to Season of Mist! The band is now releasing the mind-blowing new single, “Spiral to Oblivion!” The song and its accompanying music video, which was created by Ásgeir Helgi Þrastarson, can be heard at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
Punknews.org

A Vulture Wake demoing new songs

A Vulture Wake are demoing new songs. The band posted a picture on Instagram showing four MP3 files for new songs along with a caption that reads, "Round 1 of demos…Which labels need to hear these? #avulturewake #newshithascometolight". The titles of the MP3s are "Lost Cause of The Year", "Red Seas", "Shadow Of A Common Fear", and "Write Us Virus". A Vulture Wake released The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. See the post in full below.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

TUNING - "PACIFIC" Bay Area melodic hardcore band Tuning will release a new EP, A Beacon In Impossible Seas, on July 2 via Indecision Records, and first single "Pacific" is a ripper, the perfect mix of tuneful and aggressive. -- YO GOTTI - "DROP" (ft. DABABY) Yo Gotti and DaBaby...
sonicperspectives.com

Listen to DARKTHRONE New Song ‘Hate Cloak’

Following the announcement that the new Darkthrone album, “Eternal Hails”, is to be released on June 25th, the band have premiered “Hate Cloak” – the first and only track to be revealed ahead of the album’s release. The 9 min 17 seconds, Fenriz penned, hallowed epic is steeped in the majestic thunder of vintage heavy doom metal. Fenriz comments “Hate Cloak is certainly the slowest song on the album, there are plenty of “fast” parts on Ted’s songs, middle tempos and slow as well. The whole point of us having long songs is variation in tempos/pace, hence the epicness”
NME

Darkside release brooding new song ‘Lawmaker’

Darkside – the duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington – have shared another cut from their forthcoming album ‘Spiral’ – listen to ‘Lawmaker’ below. The third single from the pair’s second record is a brooding track that bears all the hallmarks of Jaar and Harrington’s meditative experiments. It follows December’s lead album single ‘Liberty Bell‘ and ‘The Limit‘, which was posted in April.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Tinashe – ‘Pasadena’

Tinashe sent fans into an absolute frenzy earlier this week when she took to social media to tease new music. Later, she unveiled the official cover artwork (seen above) to her newest single, ‘Pasadena.’. Featuring Buddy (whom she previously shared airtime with on the critically acclaimed tune ‘Glitch’), Sweet T...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Volbeat share two new songs for summer

“Wait a Minute My Girl” & “Dagen Før” are first new songs since 2019. Multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat announces the debut of two new songs for summer, “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før.” The two tracks, the band’s first new music since 2019’s album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Michael Poulsen, Kaspar Boye Larsen and Jon Larsen recorded their parts with long-time producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob Caggiano worked remotely from New York. Both are available digitally with their lyric videos below.
MusicThe FADER

Tora-i makes a breakthrough on new song “Serial”

Tora-i looks back over a formative but naive period of her life on her tender new song "Serial." The track, which fuses spectral R&B production with smooth vocals and brass celebrations, is reflective and warm, filled with the kind of romantic knowledge you only gain in hindsight. "In love there's no limit, not some shy decision," she sings of a relationship gone bad. "Out of sight but I stay on your mind."
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new Sleeping with Sirens song, “Bloody Knuckles”

Sleeping with Sirens has dropped a new track called “Bloody Knuckles.”. The appropriately bruising tune follows Kellin Quinn and company’s 2019 album, How It Feels to Be Lost. You can download “Bloody Knuckles” now via digital outlets. SwS released a deluxe version of How It Feels in 2020. Earlier this...
Musicmetalinjection

MAYHEM Drops New Song "Voces Ab Alta"

Mayhem is back with a new EP titled Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando due out July 9. The EP features three songs recorded during the Daemon sessions on the A side, and covers of Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and Ramones songs on the B side. You can stream one of the A side songs, titled "Voces Ab Alta", below.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Lions At the Gate are “Not Even Human” in new song

Lions At The Gate have finally unleashed their debut single, “Not Even Human.” The heavy track will take you back to some early Ill Nino days as the group features former members Cristian Machado (vocals), Ahrue Luster (guitar), and Diego Verduzco (guitar), along with Stephen Brewer (bass) and Fern Lemus (drums).
MusicPunknews.org

Joey Cape announces new album, releases song

Joey Cape has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Good Year To Forget and will be out August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. The first song from the album "It Could Be Real" is out now. The announcement follows an Instagram post in which he stated he was working on a new album. Joey Cape released his solo album Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the new song below.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

BROCKHAMPTON Reloads "ROADRUNNER" With New Songs

With over a dozen members, BROCKHAMPTON is one of the biggest hip-hop groups out. They've got a huge fanbase, experimenting with different sounds on each new project as they continually introduce new and fresh voices to the crew. Following the release of their latest album ROADRUNNER, the guys have returned with a plus pack featuring four new songs, including a feature from ssgkobe.
Music1029thebuzz.com

LISTEN: Volbeat Releases Two New Songs

Volbeat surprised us with two new tracks today! Listen to ‘Wait A Minute My Girl’ and ‘Dagen Før’ below. According to Kerrang! the band says, “As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult 15 months that have the vibe and feel of summer.”