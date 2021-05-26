Claiming lost money has never been easier
Most of us have had the experience of digging in our coat pocket to find a five-dollar bill we long forgot was there. That’s a little taste of what it’s like to find unclaimed money with the Mississippi Treasury. For years, it’s been pretty easy to find the money; but claiming it has presented a few more hurdles, until recently that is. This spring, I led the State Treasury in launching a new e-Claims system that makes it easier than ever to get ahold of your lost money in Mississippi.dailyleader.com