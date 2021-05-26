Cancel
Sex Crimes

A Guide to Online-Grooming Allegations (and Why Everyone’s Talking About Them)

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YouTube community has been overwhelmed with sexual-misconduct allegations in recent months, embroiling one of its biggest creators, James Charles, legal last name Dickinson, in serious accusations of grooming. At least six men and boys have come forward with similar experiences, saying Charles tried to pressure them into sexual interactions over Snapchat regardless of their age or sexuality, kick-starting an internet campaign for accountability from the platforms and brands that support him. But Charles isn’t the only major influencer to be accused of grooming by the community. Shane Dawson, once one of YouTube’s biggest creators, had his behavior called into question last year in D’Angelo Wallace’s since-deleted viral video “The exact moment Shane Dawson’s career ended: 12:37 PM, 06/30/20.” TikTok star Tony Lopez is currently being sued by two minors who claim that he coerced them into sexual relationships despite being aware of their ages. And YouTuber Onision, real name James “Greg” Jackson, was investigated by Chris Hansen of To Catch a Predator fame in a 2021 Discovery+ documentary. As allegations continue to come out about high-profile creators, let’s understand the dynamic between influencers and their fans and how it’s potentially dangerous.

www.vulture.com
