Sheriff: 10-,month-old girl killed in dog attack

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (AP) — A 10-month-old girl died Tuesday after being attacked by two family dogs, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release that deputies responding to a report of an animal attack in Willow Spring found Scott Winberry trying to help his injured daughter, Malia Scott Winberry. Deputies learned that family pets had violently attacked Malia and they joined her father’s efforts to help until EMS units took over care.

The girl was soon pronounced dead, officials said. Investigators quickly determined that the incident was an accident.

News outlets report that Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the attack happened after the father stepped out of the house to speak with a neighbor. The father is a law enforcement officer in Wake County and the mother worked for Johnston County’s EMS, he said.

Johnston County Animal Control has seized the two Rottweilers involved in the attack.

This is the second time in a month that a child in the region has died in a dog attack. A 7-year-old girl in Garner died and her mother was injured in an attack while caring for their neighbors’ dog in late April.