Faith of Guam’s Catholics remains resilient through COVID
A remarkable thing happened in the Archdiocese of Agaña, Guam, about eight weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic. On May 2, 2020, thousands of Catholics came out of their homes as a rare procession passed by: A pickup truck took Guam’s revered statue of Santa Marian Kamalen (Our Lady of Camarin) from Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña to every parish and village for the first time. She is the patroness of Guam and the Marianas Islands.www.hawaiicatholicherald.com