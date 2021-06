Student-athletes around the district will get the red-carpet treatment at the annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 15. The ceremony is returning to The Factory at Franklin, and the red carpet show, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will be open to the public. Individual finalists will be allowed to bring two guests to the award ceremony, which will begin at 7 p.m. Due to limited space, team finalists will not have guests at the event. For those who are unable to attend the ceremony, it will be livestreamed on the WC-TV YouTube page.