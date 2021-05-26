Meet the Commerce City Family Caring for Baby Doe Tabor's Piano
An 1865 square grand piano that has seen its share of Colorado history sits in a living room in Commerce City. The elegant instrument rests on quiet carpeted floors amid a small collection of antique furniture. Homeowner Rochelle Ulrich, a CT-scan tech at Children's Hospital, says the instrument, which has been a fixture in her family's homes for many decades, doesn't get played regularly. More often, it bears the brunt of her sons’ wayward Nerf darts and wheels of their toy cars.www.westword.com