With two games on Monday's slate, an eventful weekend could mean a disappointing start to the week. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are respectably producing, but there isn't enough help from the rest of the Wizards to keep games close. Aside from a 50-point game from Beal or Westbrook, the Wizards need all the help they can get and it's never a bad time when two of the best players in the league are playing in potentially, the last game of the season.