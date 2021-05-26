Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

No political pressure on police during Glasgow gatherings, says chief constable

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyeHR_0aBvImWj00
Rangers fans (PA Wire)

Scotland’s police chief has insisted there was no political pressure put on the force during the recent deportation protest or violent celebrations by Rangers fans in Glasgow.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone defended how Police Scotland handled the policing of recent mass gatherings, including the demonstration on Kenmure Street that prevented immigration officers from taking away two men and what he described as “utterly unreasonable and unacceptable” scenes in the wake of Rangers’ league victory.

He also dismissed any suggestion that the police response to the “challenging” incidents was influenced by politicians or bias, and said he would “resist that with every breath of my being”.

It's a key bulwark of freedom of democracy that operational police decisions are free from, and separate from, political direction

Speaking at the Scottish Police Authority’s board meeting, Mr Livingstone said: “There was no undue political influence brought to bear on me as chief constable or my officers.

“It’s a completely core principle of a democratic system that adheres to the rule of law, that adheres to due process and respects the often-competing rights and liberties of individual citizens and groups to ensure that, to allow the rule of law to take place.”

While stressing there are “intense levels of accountability” for the police, Mr Livingstone added: “It’s a key bulwark of freedom of democracy that operational police decisions are free from, and separate from, political direction.”

He praised the actions of officers at both incidents, revealing that 47 were injured during the violent scenes involving Rangers fans in George Square, and said: “They discharged public duties which were challenging, complex and intense, and they did so with good faith, integrity and professionalism.”

Explaining police involvement in the Kenmure Street incident, Mr Livingstone said: “Having considered all the risks that existed, including those to the individuals in the van and to those associated with large gatherings, Police Scotland assumed control of the incident and the commanders on the ground decided to end the detentions of the two men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7T3K_0aBvImWj00
The 2018/19 audit of the Scottish Police Authority (PA Media)

“This was a decision that was taken to protect the safety, the public health and the wellbeing of all involved and to minimise disruption in the local community.”

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr added: “We absolutely understand the strong feelings on this issue, but those are matters for resolution in the political and policy space.

“And as the First Minister herself said, policing on that day was put in a rather invidious position.

“Our job is – and will remain – to support immigration enforcement where appropriate and our duties and responsibilities in that regard are not discretionary, they are set out in law.”

Describing the decision-making at celebrations by Rangers fans a few days later, Mr Livingstone said: “It would not have been proportionate to seek to disperse what was initially a raucous but largely peaceful crowd in the early part of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7pH0_0aBvImWj00
Glasgow immigration protest (PA Wire)

“To do so could have resulted in greater levels of disorder, disruption and violence.

“But as the day progressed, the behaviour of a significant number of Rangers supporters in George Square became utterly unreasonable and unacceptable, it became alarming.

“Public order powers were invoked and instructions given to those supporters who remained that they should disperse.

“Thereafter, officers moved in to enforce that instruction and break up the crowds.”

He confirmed that 28 arrests were made on the day and a dedicated inquiry team has since been established to identify others who may have been involved in violent and criminal activity.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Deportation#Protest Riot#Police Chief#Political Pressure#Politicians#Criminal Law#Scottish Police Authority#Chief Constable#Glasgow#Police Involvement#Violent Celebrations#Mr Livingstone#Public Order Powers#Democracy#Public Duties#Immigration Enforcement#Rangers Supporters#Political Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
Scotland
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
Related
Sex CrimesPosted by
newschain

Rapist who fled to US jailed for 15 years

A rapist who tried to evade justice by fleeing to the US has been jailed for 15 years. Kim Avis was found guilty of raping three of his victims and sexually assaulting a fourth following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month, the Crown Office said. The...
Nashville, TNDaily Times

Police chief says he was traumatized by officers as a youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A cookie wrapper nearly put Nashville’s police chief in prison for a long time. Well, a cookie wrapper, Chief John Drake said, and racism. When he was a kid growing up in East Nashville, Drake always visited Weiss Market on Main Street to buy the $1 cookies.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

SPOA says HB 121 to be withdrawn at request of police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association Facebook page, they say Representative Alan Seabaugh, LA House District 5, intends to withdraw HB 121 at the request of Chief Ben Raymond. HB 121 would allow SPD to split its patrol division into two platoons, giving the police...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: ‘Drastic’ fall in vaccine appointment no-shows in Glasgow, says minister

There has been a “drastic” decrease in the number of people failing to turn up for their coronavirus vaccine appointments in Glasgow, a Scottish government minister has said.Concerns were raised in the city last weekend when around half of all vaccination appointments at the city’s mass vaccination centre in the SSE Hydro arena were missed.Health secretary Humza Yousaf said he was encouraged by the fact the numbers of “did not attends” had fallen over the last few days, although he did not share any figures.However, the SNP minister admitted there was still “a lot” of people failing to show...
Law Enforcementeastlothiancourier.com

Police column: Views sought on body cameras

IN FEBRUARY, we asked the public and our officers and staff for their views on armed police officers using body worn video (BWV) cameras. Almost 9,000 people, including more than 1,000 officers and staff, took part in the survey, with the majority believing the use of BWV would increase trust and confidence in the police and make them feel safer.
Law EnforcementBBC

Wiltshire Police in 'precarious position' without PCC

A police force has said it fears it will be in a "precarious situation" without a police and crime commissioner (PCC) at its helm. Jonathon Seed was voted into the role for Wiltshire Police in May but was unable to take the position due to a historical driving conviction. Without...
Law Enforcementtrentonian.ca

Cornwall police charge sixth person through Operation Sunrise

Another person is facing charges as a result of a joint operation between the Cornwall Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police. Operation Sunrise ended with 10 search warrants being executed by 100 different officers on June 3. Blake Atwell, 45, was the sixth person to be charged in the...
Public Safetypictouadvocate.com

Police seeking individual in New Glasgow gas and dash

Police in New Glasgow are looking to identify an individual of interest, as well as truck, in a gas and dash at the end of last month. Between 6:46 and 6:52 a.m. on May 31, an adult male drove off without paying for fuel at the Atlantic Superstore Gas Bar, 79 Duff St., New Glasgow.
Public Safetysciencecodex.com

Economic crime is going uninvestgated as Police hide behind the veil of Action Fraud

Fraud is going uninvestigated by police who are "hiding behind the veil" of the Action Fraud national crime reporting agency. In his paper published this week in Policing, Professor Mark Button, director of the Centre for Counter Fraud Studies at the University of Portsmouth argues that, Action Fraud, which has been widely derided, has become a useful veil from which the police can hide their inadequate response.