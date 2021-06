Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped into the New York Times for its lack of devotion to covering President Joe Biden the way it did former President Donald Trump. “And with all the venom, all the hate, all the ink, the vitriol, they are all clearly addicted to all things Donald Trump, and the reality is, psychologically, for them, they cannot quit their psychotic addiction to Donald Trump. They miss him more than anybody,” Hannity said during the Tuesday segment.