Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience - but polarized scientific views are worse than ever

For the layperson it's not very difficult to imagine scenarios where effective mitigation of CO2 (and some other GHGs) will involve economic dislocation or at least rearrangements that may reverberate with other stressors to drive vulnerable societies farther in the the direction of unrest. An easy example would be a developing nation with a fragile system of governance and an incomplete export economy relying heavily on fossil fuels finding itself suddenly without a market for its only significant export. Or, an older and more mature political economy may find itself with a vast pool of workers previously employed with maintenance-hungry internal combustion powered automobiles and idled over a period of a decade. In each case the positive of mitigation produces a potential liability— if that hazard is overlooked. It isn't, and we have only to listen in order to have an inkling of how to do better. In a vastly more subtle (and better informed, more informative) exploration than our examples here, Gilmore & Buhaug first review what's known about positive or negative ripple effects of mitigation into general civic life and then suggest research pathways to further illumination of this important topic. Climate mitigation policies and the potential pathways to conflict: Outlining a research agenda is written in admirably accessible fashion and in keeping with its thrust is drenched with interesting references ot prior work.