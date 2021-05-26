Super 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse enthralls viewers

The transformation happens like this: a squall blows up from the river and shakes the young, yellow-green oak leaves on the single tree I can see from my window. Cherry blossoms are scattered in clusters, about to become brown gutter sweepings. I watch all this from a rented room, looking out on what used to be a view of the Williamsburg Bridge and a little slice of the East River beyond. Over the past year the view has been blocked off by one of those new dull-colored stacks of prefab frames and glass. The building is almost ready now. It stands shrouded in black mesh debris netting. Behind the squall, a golden evening light streams, filtered through clouds. The wind blows stronger and the building begins to ripple, folding and snapping in taut waves. The black drapery turns a shade of golden brown. What was inert now animates, like a swaying field of young wheat. For some reason, I recall the words of the old Shaker hymn, “When true simplicity is gained, to bow and to bend we shan’t be ashamed.” The building has joined with the river that it wanted to assert possession over, has become a piece of the river turned vertical. What was once a block has become a flow.