Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Are Trilogies So Hard to Nail?

By Jason Hellerman
No Film School
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder why the third installment doesn't always stick the landing?. I love a great movie trilogy. There's something about going on a journey with a set of characters that takes you not only through the breadth of their journey but across years of your own life that feels wondrous and beautiful.

nofilmschool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Things#X Men#Beautiful Things#Tough Love#Every Indiana Jones#Matrix#H Rrb Willems#Movie Trilogies#Sequels#Cinematic Experience#Storytelling#Exposition#Humanity#Holywood#Lord#Caveats#Videos#Correlation#Everyone Lands#Argument
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

With Loki and WandaVision, Marvel is embracing weirdness

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an experiment that’s played out in public and in real time," says Keith Phipps. "It wasn’t obvious before Iron Man hit theaters in 2008 that moviegoers would turn out for a hero who didn’t have the name recognition of Spider-Man. Nor was it a sure thing that audiences would put in the homework of watching films starring individual Avengers before the release of a movie that brought them together. Establishing the MCU as we now know it took a lot of risk-taking. But in some respects, Marvel also hedged its bets in the early days with largely earthbound stories and relatively simple concepts. Until Guardians of the Galaxy expanded the universe to the far reaches of the cosmos and Doctor Strange explored its mystic underworld, the MCU largely held back from hitting viewers with the full-on weirdness at the heart of Marvel Comics. With the MCU’s expansion to Disney+, however, Marvel seems happy to let weirdness run wild — at least up to a point—a trend their latest series Loki, which begins this week, delightfully continues." Although WandaVision had a conventional Marvel ending, it was allowed to stay strange for most of its run. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the second Marvel Disney+ series, was more of a conventional superhero show. "But those bizarre extremes and hairpin reversals are part of the pleasures of superhero stories, and — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aside — it’s been heartening to see Marvel start to lean into the potential for television madness," says Phipps. He adds: "The MCU might be a well-oiled assembly line at this point, but it’s not one that’s content to turn out the same product over and over again. Marvel is using its accumulated goodwill and the possibilities of episodic TV to get more daring, at least part of the time. Loki also looks like a bellwether for projects to come. While Black Widow appears anchored to the cloak-and-dagger corner of the Marvel universe, Eternals, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Taika Waititi’s second Thor film and future Disney+ series like She-Hulk and Moon Knight all seem likely to draw from Marvel's odd fringes. That kind of unpredictability is considerably more exciting than an attempt to make a bigger, slightly different version of what Marvel has already done. And once you’ve had a movie that teams up virtually every possible character to fight a bad guy able to reshape the universe with a snap of his fingers, how much bigger can you get? Better to get strange and trust everyone else to go along for the ride."
Books & LiteratureGizmodo

The Book of Boba Fett

Netflix’s weird Edgar Allen Poe crime film has found its iconic author. Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly return in a new teaser for Chucky. Plus, a look at the final season of The Walking Dead, and what’s coming in The Handmaid Tale’s season finale. To me, my spoilers!. The Pale...
MoviesA.V. Club

Loki deftly transforms its "puny god" into the Daffy Duck of the MCU

It’s not just a bit of iconic, oxymoronic Hulk-speak—it’s shorthand for the most important moment in Loki Laufeyson’s fictional life. That line, from 2012’s Avengers, is muttered by Mark Ruffalo’s big green rage monster just seconds after unleashing one of superhero cinema’s most satisfyingly memorable beatdowns, turning Tom Hiddleston’s supremely arrogant godling, who’s spent the film smugly lording his superiority over an entire planet, into a divine chew toy whose biggest impact on the universe is likely to be the dents his battered body leaves in Tony Stark’s penthouse floors. The accompanying reaction shot, which sees Hiddleston make full use of his big eyes and elastic face to convey a profound sense of “What the fuck just happened to me?” not only cements the truth that Loki’s pretensions of master villainy were just another self-imposed illusion: They also make it clear that there’s as much cartoon character lurking in his DNA as frost giant. Lying in a Loki-shaped hole, he’s not, and never could be, the Big Bad of anything. Instead, he’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s answer to the greatest pompous, prissy, perennial pop culture loser of all time: Daffy Duck.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

The Mighty George Lucas

Writer-director-producer George Lucas turned 77 years old on 14 May 2021. Nobody has influenced cinema and popular culture over the last five decades quite like Lucas. THX 1138, American Graffiti, Star Wars and Indiana Jones have inspired countless filmmakers over the years and they continue to be mined and imitated.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Are Loving Loki’s Joke About Tony Stark’s Cologne

After spending almost the entire movie trying to take over the world with a little help from the invading Chitauri forces, Loki came off as a bit of a goober by the end of The Avengers‘ third act. He was pulverized into oblivion by the Hulk when forced to defend himself without backup or magical spears, before being handcuffed and led away by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Confirms That The Trickster Knew Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame Secret

Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist was a truly audacious plan: heading back to key MCU events borrow that timeline’s Infinity Stones. Most of the ‘past’ characters were completely oblivious to this, though a notable exception was Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One, who quickly surmised what was up. But in Loki we now know that the god of mischief also recognizes shenanigans when he sees them.
Moviesepicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Doctor Strange 2 has Wrapped Filming

That's a wrap for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, at least, for Elizabeth Olsen. The WandaVision star has confirmed that she has finished filming for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. Olsen recently took part in Variety's Actors on Actors where she spoke with Kaley Cuoco....
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Makes Controversial Iron Man Character Canon

Marvel is bringing a controversial Iron Man character into their comics universe. A lot of fans have a ton of feelings about Iron Man 3. It has to be in the top five of debated MCU movies. One of the most argued elements is Harley Keener, the young boy that Tony Stark helps in Rose Hill, Tennessee after he gets out of a tight scrape. Keener is the same kind of inventor that the Avenger was as a young man. So, it makes sense he’d make his way into the comics at some point. However, you probably wouldn’t be expecting him in a Spider-Man book. WEB of Spider-Man #1 chronicles the would be academy set up by Stark to encourage innovation. Peter Parker joins Moon Girl, A Wakandan genius named Onome, Keener, and Squirrel Girl in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why is it taking so long?

I have been turning this over in my head and I can't come up with a decent answer. do bear in mind every scene is sketched out before the actors are called upon., rehersals, pre and post production takes time for things like 'live' and 'digital' effects to be added., scene rigging., lighting and green screen. Then BBC controllers need to agree an air date and only prefer to do this once all episodes are 'in the can'.. of course the Pandemic hasn't helped at all either.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Why is it so hard to write refreshing radio drama?

An Englishman, an Irishman, a Scotsman and a Welshman walk into a bar. What happens to them after the joke is over? We found out in The Last of England (Radio 4, Saturday). Its writer, Neil McKay, is known for grounded, believable screenplays: his TV dramas The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, like his new film Dream Horse, were sensitively adapted from true stories. But in this very gently amusing play for radio, McKay’s source material seemed to be the oldest joke in the world, and the characters doodled caricatures rather than his usual realist portraits.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Is Loki in Thor 4?

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Writer Superhero fanatic & Sci-fi enthusiast aspiring one day to become the next billionaire, genius, playboy & philanthropist. After the recent release of Loki Episode 1 on Disney+ and the upcoming release of Thor 4: Love and Thunder in 2022. Fans are wondering whether these two Norse brothers will meet again in The Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ShoppingComicBook

Marvel Toolsets From Toynk Toys Celebrate Thor and Iron Man 2

The very first Iron Man movie showed just how resourceful Tony Stark can be, no matter how grave a situation, while Thor reminded us just how convenient it can be to have a massive hammer handy. While we might not have the genius intellect of Tony Stark nor the immortal weaponry of an Asgardian, Toynk Toys is giving Marvel fans the next best thing, which are sets of tools modeled after the iconic characters. In honor of Tony's briefcase that secretly housed his Iron Man armor in Iron Man 2, fans can grab a themed screwdriver set, while a set of multiple tools is available that comes in a package resembling Thor's mighty hammer. You can head to Tonyk Toys to grab your sets today.