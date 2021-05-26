Weather Blog - Severe Weather Risk Thursday

It has been 729 days since our last Tornado Watch in Kansas City. The last watch was on May 28, 2019, the day Linwood, KS experienced the EF-4 tornado. There was a tornado on March 15, 2021, earlier this year, in southern Johnson county, KS, but that was an isolated event that had no Tornado Watch in effect. Tomorrow will make it 730 straight days without a Tornado Watch, but it isn't quite two years, as there was one extra day in 2020 due to it being a leap year. There was a February 29th in 2020, as if we needed an extra day last year of all years. There is a chance a Tornado Watch could be issued for Kansas City tomorrow, but there is a decent chance it is just a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the morning, and then the risks shift south later in the day. Let's take a look.