Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Weather Blog - Severe Weather Risk Thursday

By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 729 days since our last Tornado Watch in Kansas City. The last watch was on May 28, 2019, the day Linwood, KS experienced the EF-4 tornado. There was a tornado on March 15, 2021, earlier this year, in southern Johnson county, KS, but that was an isolated event that had no Tornado Watch in effect. Tomorrow will make it 730 straight days without a Tornado Watch, but it isn't quite two years, as there was one extra day in 2020 due to it being a leap year. There was a February 29th in 2020, as if we needed an extra day last year of all years. There is a chance a Tornado Watch could be issued for Kansas City tomorrow, but there is a decent chance it is just a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the morning, and then the risks shift south later in the day. Let's take a look.

www.kshb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasters#Heavy Rain#Blog#Weather Conditions#Dry Weather#No Tornado Watch#Srh#Ne#Meso#Severe Weather Risks#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornadoes#Damaging Winds#Light Winds#Lightning#Environmental Conditions#Storm Mergers#Discrete Supercells#Southern#Northeast Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Scattered T-storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be mostly cloudy with light showers tonight and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon into the evening. More rain showers are possible Wednesday morning and Thursday. We'll likely see...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For Kansas City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kansas City: Monday, May 17: Chance t-storms in the day; while light rain likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance t-storms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light Rain Likely;
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY FOR CENTRAL JOHNSON KS, EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the Kansas City Metro area. Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations has been reported. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Cedar Creek, Indian Creek, Clear Creek, Camp Creek, Little Mill Creek, Coon Creek, Round Grove Creek, Missouri River, Turkey Creek, Spoon Creek, Captain Creek, Dyke Branch, Kansas River, Blue River, Kill Creek, Brush Creek, Rock Creek and Little Cedar Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.