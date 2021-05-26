BonaDent gives $5,000 to Camp Good Days

BonaDent recently donated $5,000 to Camp Good Days and participated in the 38th annual Tournament of Love.

Camp Good Days & Special Times offers week-long summer camping sessions, weekend adult retreats, and year-round programs for families who have been touched by cancer and other life challenges.

All programs are provided free of charge.

“For the past 42 years, Camp Good Days & Special Times has been able to provide its programs and services free of charge to children, adults, and families impacted by cancer and sickle cell anemia. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of businesses and organizations whose missions align with our goals. What began out of a Courage Bowl sponsorship, has grown into a wonderful relationship with those at BonaDent and the Bonafiglia family. Their support has been instrumental in helping us to continue providing our programs. With so many of our fundraising events canceled we were beyond grateful for the continued support of BonaDent and the Bonafiglia family so that our campers could still connect in fun, new, creative ways,” Jamie Varble of Camp Good Days said in a release.