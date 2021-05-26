Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Cummings: Matt Hancock engaged in ‘criminal, disgraceful behaviour’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYTrF_0aBvI2Cg00
Matt Hancock (PA Wire)

Dominic Cummings has accused Matt Hancock of “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” by interfering with the NHS test and trace system, adding that he urged Boris Johnson to fire him over it.

The former chief adviser told MPs the health secretary had set a “stupid” 100,000 daily target for tests by the end of April 2020, while Boris Johnson was still in hospital with coronavirus.

He said a decision was taken to remove test and trace from Mr Hancock’s control once it was realised a mass Asian-style testing system was needed.

But he suggested the Government’s policy until mid-March of pursuing herd immunity had meant officials had previously thought that testing the population at large was pointless.

Mr Cummings said: “In my opinion, disastrously, the secretary of state had made, while the Prime Minister was on his near-death bed, his pledge to do 100,000 by the end of April.

“This was an incredibly stupid thing to do because we already had that goal internally.

“What then happened, when I came back around the 13th (of April) was I started getting calls, and No 10 were getting calls, saying Hancock is interfering with the building of the test and trace system, because he’s telling everybody what to do to maximise his chances of hitting his stupid target by the end of the month.

It was criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm

“We had half the Government with me in No 10 calling around frantically saying do not do what Hancock says, build the thing properly for the medium term.

“And we had Hancock calling them all saying, down tools on this, do this, hold tests back so I can hit my target.

“In my opinion he should’ve been fired for that thing alone, and that itself meant the whole of April was hugely disrupted by different parts of Whitehall fundamentally trying to operate in different ways completely, because Hancock wanted to be able to go on TV and say ‘look at me and my 100k target’.

“It was criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm.”

Mr Cummings said he warned the Prime Minister that “if we don’t fire the secretary of state (Matt Hancock) and we don’t get the testing in someone else’s hands, we are going to kill people and it will be a catastrophe”.

Mr Hancock’s behaviour over coronavirus testing was why a fresh agency was set up to handle it, he added.

“That was one of the reasons why the cabinet secretary and I agreed that we had to essentially take testing away from Hancock and put it in a separate agency.

“There was all this bureaucratic infighting in April, and remember the Prime Minister wasn’t back then either, Dominic Raab was doing a brilliant job chairing the meetings, but this was a huge call and very difficult for him to basically start carving up the Department of Health in April.

The core of the Government kind of collapsed when the Prime Minister got ill himself, because he’s suddenly gone and then people are literally thinking that he might die

“So, essentially, we never really got to grips with it until the Prime Minister was back in the office, and the cabinet secretary and I could say to him ‘we’ve got to do the track and trace thing in a completely different way’.”

Earlier, Mr Cummings said the decision to pursue herd immunity by the Government meant officials thought there was no point in March in building a comprehensive test and trace system.

Public Health England (PHE) officials have previously admitted that contact tracing was abandoned when it became apparent Britain was facing a huge outbreak of coronavirus.

Mr Cummings told MPs that “the logic was, if you go in for the optimal single peak strategy – herd immunity by September – in the same way you don’t take vaccines as a kind of urgent priority, you don’t take testing as an urgent priority, and that’s why the Department of Health said (in mid-March) ‘we don’t need to test everyone any more’, because the view was simply, well, 60% or 70% of the country or something are going to get (Covid), that’s going to happen for sure.

“Why would you even bother testing all of those different people, because we’re not going to have a test, track, isolate, quarantine system, because we’re going for herd immunity by September.

“So no-one challenged, really, that idea strongly, until we challenged it as part of the whole kind of shift-to-plan-B.

“Even in late March, PHE said officially, on the record, possibly even to this committee, I can’t remember now, ‘well, obviously there’s just no way that this country is going to do test, track and trace like they’re doing it in Asia.

“That was the… completely common assumption.”

Mr Cummings said he and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, did challenge that theory but those conversations did not really happen until the decision was taken to lock down.

Asked by committee chairman, and former health secretary, Jeremy Hunt, why the testing system was not set up until the end of May, Mr Cummings said essentially “the whole core of government fundamentally fell apart” when the Prime Minister got ill with coronavirus.

He added that “the core of the Government kind of collapsed when the Prime Minister got ill himself, because he’s suddenly gone and then people are literally thinking that he might die”.

Mr Cummings also told MPs there was “constant, repeated lying” about personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.

He said this could be backed up by then Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill, who he said told Mr Johnson “the British system is not set up to deal with a secretary of state who repeatedly lies in meetings”.

Mr Hunt said these were “very serious allegations said under parliamentary privilege” and urged Mr Cummings to provide evidence of his claims before Mr Hancock appeared in front of MPs in a fortnight.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Trace#Uk#Chief Adviser#State Secretary#Parliamentary Secretary#Nhs#Asian#The Department Of Health#Phe#Cabinet#Mr Cummings#Disgraceful Behaviour#Mr Hancock#Criminal#Mr Hunt#Sir Patrick Vallance#Committee Chairman#Chief Scientific Adviser#Parliamentary Privilege#Apparent Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Hancock voices frustration over Covid vaccine refusals

Matt Hancock has voiced his frustration that some people are still not getting the coronavirus vaccine, amid fears of the spread of the new Indian variant. The Health Secretary said the majority of people admitted to hospital in Bolton, which has seen the biggest outbreak of B1.617.2 variant, had been eligible for the jab but had not taken it up.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Hancock to face more questions over Cummings’ allegations

The Health Secretary is expected to face further questions about accusations made by Dominic Cummings as he appears in front of a select committee on Thursday. Matt Hancock was accused by the Prime Minister’s former chief aide of lying to Boris Johnson over coronavirus plans and being “disastrously incompetent”. Among...
Worldthecanary.co

Matt Hancock just weaselled his way through Sunday TV

Health secretary Matt Hancock did the morning TV rounds on Sunday 16 May. And like the good Tory minister he is, he weaselled his way through most of it. First up, and Hancock was on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. People are becoming worried about the so-called ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus (Covid-19). SAGE has warned the variant may be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain. But the government is still planning on easing lockdown restrictions further on Monday 17 May. So, Ridge put this to Hancock. His response was effectively to shrug his shoulders. Hancock said of the situation:
Lifestylekentlive.news

Matt Hancock issues 'clear' advice on travelling to 'amber' list countries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has issued 'clear' advice to people considering travelling to countries on the UK's amber list. Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt asked for “absolute clarity” on the amber list, asking in the Commons: “Should all of our constituents go on holiday to countries on that amber list even when it is no longer illegal?”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock defends involvement in PPE bid from former Tory MP

Health secretary Matt Hancock has insisted it was “perfectly reasonable” for him to help a former Conservative MP win a PPE deal worth £180 million.Internal government emails show that Mr Hancock passed on to officials procuring personal protective equipment an approach from Brooks Newmark, a minister in David Cameron’s government who resigned after sending sexually explicit photographs of himself.An aide to the health secretary sent the bid to the procurement team, asking for it to be brought the personal attention of the government’s PPE tsar Lord Deighton, describing it as “excellent” and calling for it to be dealt with...
Worldkentlive.news

Updates as Matt Hancock gives statement on India covid variant action

Matt Hancock has updated MPs on the latest steps the Government is taking to halt the spread of the India Covid-19 coronavirus variant in the UK. The Health Secretary delivered the update in the House of Commons. We've been covering the statement live, as it happened. He's told the House...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Bolton lockdown 'not ruled out' - Hancock

A local lockdown in Bolton has not been ruled out to help protect people from the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant, Matt Hancock has said. The health secretary said the "vast majority" of people in the town who are in hospital with the new variant had not taken up the offer of a vaccine.
U.K.bbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock has Boris Johnson’s backing – for now | Katy Balls

To sack the health secretary would be to lend weight to Dominic Cummings’ criticisms of the prime minister. When Dominic Cummings gave evidence to MPs last week, few cabinet ministers came away unscathed. But one man suffered the most: Matt Hancock. While the former senior No 10 aide pulled no punches with his former boss, Boris Johnson – declaring him unfit to lead – it was the health secretary who ended up bearing the brunt of Cummings’ attacks.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Hug ‘carefully’ when restrictions on physical contact are lifted, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has advised people to be “careful” when hugging others after restrictions on physical contact are lifted on Monday.The health secretary confirmed that he plans to hug his parents when the curb is ended after more than a year, but said he would do it outside in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.Experts say that hugging should be restricted to small numbers of people - probably family members and close friends - and should be kept brief to improve safety.People should hug outside or in well-ventilated areas with their faces turned away from one another and should...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Localised lockdowns not ruled out in response to Indian variant of Covid, says Matt Hancock

Ministers have not ruled out a return to localised lockdowns in response to the upsurge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.Mr Hancock told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he “very much hopes” that the planned national removal of England-wide restrictions will go ahead on 21 June, but said it was too early to say whether it is safe to go ahead.The health secretary said that early results from tests at Oxford University gave “a high degree of confidence” that vaccines work against the B1.617.2 strain of Covid-19.But he...
HealthTelegraph

Vaccine minister defends Matt Hancock over Dominic Cummings's 'hindsight'

Matt Hancock was "completely mischaracterised" by Dominic Cummings, the UK’s vaccine minister has said, as he defended his colleague over the accusation he lied about testing patients who were being discharged from hospitals into care homes. Nadhim Zahawi accused Mr Cummings of “hindsight” in his bombshell evidence session last week,...