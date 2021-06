Effective Wednesday, the border between Ontario and Québec will be open to all traffic again. It was closed on April 19 to prevent the spread of variants of COVID-19. The measure requiring Québec residents to isolate for 14 days at home after returning from Ontario has also been lifted. People from Ontario may go to restaurants in Québec as long as they follow the rules in place for limits on the number of people allowed at each table from the same or different households.