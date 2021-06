Our shop is the only place in North America to get the exclusive "oxblood" variant of Darkthrone's Eternal Hails. Grab yours now before they're gone!. A couple months back, Darkthrone announced the impending release of their 19th album, Eternal Hails. The Norwegian black metal icons have been shifting away from their exact Nineties sound for years now, and this record marked yet another detour, this time into doomier territory. Today (June 3rd), the band have unveiled the first and only single from the album, and it's a nine-minute epic called "Hate Cloak" that definitely keeps things low and slow.