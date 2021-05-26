Woman arrested after throwing bicycle at person during large disturbance on Southwest Side, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have taken a juvenile into custody for making threats on social media to enact “revenge” on students at West High School. In the post, which first circulated on Snapchat early last week, the individual wrote, “My revenge has come. West High School, I despise your students and culture and on May 17 I will seek revenge. You can cancel school or add security that date, but that won’t stop me. I’ll simply Do it on another day … unannounced.”