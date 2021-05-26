Woman arrested after throwing bicycle at person during large disturbance on Southwest Side, Madison police say
A woman was arrested after throwing a bicycle at a person during a large disturbance on the Southwest Side on Monday night, Madison police reported. At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched on a report of an ongoing disturbance in the 5600 block of Schroeder Road and arriving officers found a group of 20 to 30 people involved in the disturbance, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.madison.com