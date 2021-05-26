Report: Valve is Developing a Switch-Like Portable Gaming PC

It’s only the beginning of the week but we’ve already had some interesting leaks, rumors, and reveals heading into the month of E3 2021. Continuing with this is yet another major rumor that has since been turned into a full exclusive report by Ars Technica. According to the report, Valve is currently developing a “Nintendo Switch-like” portable gaming PC. The report also states that the device could launch by the end of the year depending on the supply chain for chips and other accessories.