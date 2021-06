Amazon recently acquired age-old movie studio MGM for a cool $8.45 billion, and much like Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm back in 2012, discussions about the deal have revolved around one asset in particular as opposed to the whole studio. In the case of Lucasfilm, of course, it was Star Wars. In the case of MGM, it’s James Bond. After the coronavirus has delayed the release of 007’s latest adventure for more than a year, his studio has been bought by a company desperate to hold onto its streaming subscribers.