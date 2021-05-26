Best bets: Still more Bob to celebrate

The festivities continue this week for Bob Dylan, who turned 80 on Monday and was celebrated with a porch party in the front yard of his childhood duplex in the Central Hillside. The annual Duluth Dylan Fest includes a mix of in-person and live events for rock and rollers and Dylan-tellectuals alike. Among the events: poetry, a couple live-streamed shows and multiple outdoor concerts and a lecture, in honor of the late Dylan-head John Bushey, about Dylan in Minnesota. For more info, go to bobdylanway.com.