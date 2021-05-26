Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Best bets: Still more Bob to celebrate

By Christa Lawler
Duluth News Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe festivities continue this week for Bob Dylan, who turned 80 on Monday and was celebrated with a porch party in the front yard of his childhood duplex in the Central Hillside. The annual Duluth Dylan Fest includes a mix of in-person and live events for rock and rollers and Dylan-tellectuals alike. Among the events: poetry, a couple live-streamed shows and multiple outdoor concerts and a lecture, in honor of the late Dylan-head John Bushey, about Dylan in Minnesota. For more info, go to bobdylanway.com.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Danny Fox
Person
Gaby Moreno
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Drive In Theater#Rock Concerts#Festival#Music Concerts#Live Events#Dylan Tellectuals#Kumd Fm 103 3#Bandcamp#Rock The Cradle#Asap#Facebook#House Of Dance#Congo Roots#Denfeld High School#Dinnerviews#Dylan Fest Livestream#Tickets#Family Friendly Acts#Multiple Outdoor Concerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Movie review: ‘Mitzi Bearclaw’ a tale of compassion, humanity

Mitzi Bearclaw’s got plans. She’s headed for fashion school, designing hats that’ll save the world and collaborating with her beau. And, it’s her birthday to boot. That all comes to a halt when her father asks for help caring for her ailing and angry mother. Mitzi struggles with the question...