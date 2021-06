Despite the international controversy and fears relating to Covid-19, it looks like the 2020 Olympics will finally happen in Tokyo, Japan — albeit one year later —from July 23–August 8. The events will be held with a few modifications to ensure safety: Athletes will be tested daily, media members will be advised to eat takeout meals alone, and visitors will be urged to stay off public transit. Nonetheless, there will be 339 events, with 205 countries participating in 33 sports. In celebration of “the thrill of victory and agony of defeat,” we’ll take a brief look at a few past Bay Area Olympians. Did we miss your favorite? Let us know at editorial@marinmagazine.com.