Investing.com -- Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) and BioNTech rose about 1% after the U.S. said it would send 500 million of their Covid-19 vaccines abroad over the next year. The companies will provide the doses to the U.S. government at a not-for-profit price, with 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million in the first half of 2022. The U.S. will then donate the vaccines to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and organizations.