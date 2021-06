The sixth annual Women’s Motorcycle Show (May 21-23, 2021) in the Nascar Garage at the Texas Motor Speedway was a huge success!. We boot-scooted, we boogied, we hosted a worldwide reveal, we tore it up on e-bikes, we had makers workshops, we gave away a bunch of amazing gear and gizmos… you know… normal Women’s Moto Show goodness! Really, the 2021 Women’s Motorcycle Show in Fort Worth, TX was an absolute blast. Three whole days of awesome entertainment surrounded by a bunch of the coolest motorcycling women I know. We went HAM this year… with a long list of good stuff.