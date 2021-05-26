KPMG survey finds execs worry about AI hype — but they can address it
AI is more hype, less reality, say three-quarters of the executives surveyed in a 2021 study by KPMG, “Thriving in an AI World: Unlocking the Value of AI across 7 Industries.” And half think AI is moving too fast in their industry, even as they wish their company was moving faster. The hurdles to implementing AI are high, from a fundamental misunderstanding of what AI actually is and what it can do, to the significant lack of expertise available to help AI-curious organizations get their footing, says Dr. Ellen Campana, head of enterprise AI at KPMG LLP.venturebeat.com