KPMG survey finds execs worry about AI hype — but they can address it

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI is more hype, less reality, say three-quarters of the executives surveyed in a 2021 study by KPMG, “Thriving in an AI World: Unlocking the Value of AI across 7 Industries.” And half think AI is moving too fast in their industry, even as they wish their company was moving faster. The hurdles to implementing AI are high, from a fundamental misunderstanding of what AI actually is and what it can do, to the significant lack of expertise available to help AI-curious organizations get their footing, says Dr. Ellen Campana, head of enterprise AI at KPMG LLP.

#Kpmg Llp#Ai#Data Literacy#Business Executives#Business Intelligence#Technology Innovation#Kpmg Ai#Kpmg Llp#Cto#Kpmg Research#Enterprise Ai#Ai Projects#Implementing Ai#Ai Literacy#Conversational Ai#C Suite Stakeholders#Ai Winter#Venturebeat#Innovation Opportunities#Strategy
