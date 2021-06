Section 1 of the Ethical Standards in Public Life etc. (Scotland) Act 2000 requires the Scottish Ministers to issue a Code of Conduct for Councillors (the Code). The Code sets out the standards that all councillors must comply with when carrying out their council duties. The Code is supported by supplementary, independent guidance, published by the Standards Commission for Scotland (‘the Standards Commission’), which provides more detail on what the Code means for councillors in practice. All local authority councillors in Scotland are obliged to comply with the Code and with any guidance on the Code issued by the Standards Commission.