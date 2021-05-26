Cancel
Study links low Medicaid eligibility limits with lowered cancer survival

By Micah Danney
alreporter.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nationwide survey of people with the most common types of cancer found that long-term survival rates were lower in Alabama and other states that have not expanded access to Medicaid. The study was released last week by the American Cancer Society, which lobbies for Medicaid expansion in Alabama. It...

#Medicaid#Breast Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Cervical Cancer#Americans#Cullman#Cancer Action Network#Republican#Alabamians#The American Rescue Plan
