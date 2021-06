If you're a homeowner, you undoubtedly have some outdoor lighting that's on a regular schedule. Whether it's a fancy porch or deck lighting, or just seasonal holiday lighting at Christmas time, there are plenty of reasons to have an outdoor outlet timer for your lights. While the good old rotating push-button timers have been a staple of homeownership for decades, Ring aims to replace the old faithful with something a little more technically proficient. You won't even need a Ring Protect Plan to use it.