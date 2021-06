Samsung itself has already confirmed more or less that there will be no Galaxy Note 21 this year, which means that fans of the company’s smartphones will only have its foldable phones to look forward to in the coming months. Whether they sink their teeth and money into those is, of course, a different question whose answer will be determined by price and availability. Samsung is keenly aware of this overly cautious attitude towards its foldable phones and is seemingly taking an equally cautious approach to the early production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.