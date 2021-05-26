Edmonds is ready for summer, with 2 new waterfront restaurants and some great Korean fried chicken
It was a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Edmonds when I parked at the newly remodeled Edmonds Waterfront Center. A ferryboat was chugging its way in and a handful of kids were taking advantage of the low tide, racing each other on the beach. With menus featuring beach-friendly food like fish and chips, smash burgers with jojos, and scoops of Seattle’s Gelatiamo gelato, Shubert Ho’s new Potlatch Bistro and Shore Pine Gelato and Coffee fit right into the scene.www.seattletimes.com