5 things to know today, including efforts to ramp up travel

JOBS Group has completed its partnership with HSG. HSG was established in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Operating in the Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire and San Diego markets, HSG is a leading provider of high-quality maintenance services including high-rise & low-rise window cleaning, pressure washing, glass & metal restoration, all types of waterproofing, and parking deck cleaning. The Founder, Hector Garcia, will remain as President of HSG and will continue to lead the brand in the California market. For the past 50 years, JOBS Group, operating under the local market brands of AMST, April Building Services, Exterior Diagnostic Services, JOBS Building Services and Scottie’s Building Services, has been a pioneer in safety and clear leader in the building surface maintenance and restoration space. By partnering HSG with the JOBS Group, this partnership will continue to expand the JOBS Group geographic footprint along with management and service capabilities by: ● Expanding its customer base and service area into the Southern California market and well beyond the South Central, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of North America. ● Growing each organization’s existing service capabilities and customer access in current markets. ● Enhancing the overall leadership team by adding great talent from both groups. ● Continuing to expand the overall mission of safety, service, and quality. ● Opening additional market opportunities for Architectural Surface Maintenance and Custom Elevator Interiors. Hector Garcia, Owner of HSG, a leading Southern California exterior provider, had this to say: “For more than 40 years, I have built HSG into a powerhouse provider of building exterior services by a singular focus on the customer experience. Our clients deeply understand that HSG's brand stands for experience, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the provision of high-quality services. The JOBS Group is the only organization I have come across that shares these values. Our partnership will bring together a deep bench of resources that will dynamically enhance the customer experience that our clients rely on. I’m very excited and can’t wait to share the benefit of those synergies with our clients.” Eric Crabb, CEO of JOBS Group, expressed his excitement over this acquisition: “We are thrilled to partner with Hector and HSG. Hector and his team bring a proven track record and passion for excellence in safety, customer relationships and service to our organization, which is something that was easily identifiable early in our meetings. Overall, this is major step in the JOBS Group expansion into the West, giving us service capabilities from coast to coast. We are proud to be partnering with such a great business and look forward to helping HSG continue their growth with expanded service line capabilities.” JOBS Group is actively seeking bolt-on partnership opportunities within niche areas of the commercial facilities services and maintenance industry. Parties with knowledge of potential investment opportunities in these segments are strongly encouraged to contact one of the parties below. Contact Information Eric Crabb JOBS Group (713) 522-8925 ecrabb@jobs-amst.com ABOUT HSG Founded in 1980, HSG provides a full array of building exterior maintenance services for properties of all types, from commercial and residential towers to industrial, sports and entertainment facilities. Property owners and managers across Southern California count on HSG for window cleaning, waterproofing and metal restoration, as well as bird control, glass scratch prevention and removal, high-pressure cleaning and much more. What makes us the industry leader is our unwavering commitment to customer service and worker safety, the integrity of our business practices, and our ability to simplify and streamline even the most complex building maintenance regimen. We do that by leveraging over 40 years of experience, custom tailoring and coordinating our services to each property’s unique needs and making ourselves available to you 24/7. www.HSG-Inc.com ABOUT JOBS Group Founded in 1970, JOBS Group operates under the “JOBS” and “AMST” trade names and specializes in high-rise façade maintenance (including window cleaning and waterproofing), architectural surface maintenance, elevator cab interior refurbishment, and other related property maintenance services. JOBS has built a market-leading position in the Houston market for its services based on a reputation for safety, reliability, and work quality. The Company counts the area’s leading property management firms, building owners, and corporations as its clientele.