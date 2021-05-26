Cancel
Man creating own engagement ring left ‘shaking’ by his shiny find in Arkansas park

By Mike Stunson
News-Democrat
 29 days ago

Continuing his five-year quest to make his own engagement ring, Christian Liden encountered the ultimate discovery earlier this month. Liden, a 26-year-old native of Poulsbo, Washington, had already accumulated enough gold while panning in his home state. His search to find a stone to put in between that gold took him to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, located about 2,300 miles away from his hometown.

