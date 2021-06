Here are some of the most interesting and storied names from the European monarchy, plus a few of the more recent additions. Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII was crowned queen, at her own insistence, in 1533. More recently, Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise is the only daughter of the reigning Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip. She's the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics (Montreal 1976, Equestrian) and served as the president of Save the Children for many years. Anne is the French version of Ann, a name that means "grace" and is said to have been the name of the mother of the Virgin Mary.