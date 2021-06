Critics have also expressed concern that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is prone to severe damage due to the lack of protection around the screen hinge. Thus, various screens of the viewing unit have been damaged, or the user has accidentally removed the protective plastic film at the top of the screen (which may not work as a standard splash screen). In response to this issue, Samsung announced that it would postpone the launch of the Galaxy Fold indefinitely until the issue is resolved. Samsung officially announced the design changes in July and released the smartphone in September 2019. The company claims to have sold 1 million devices since its December 2019 launch. Still, Samsung has since declined to sell 1 million devices, confirming sales reports. Expected actual sales.