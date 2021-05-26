My Turn: Story of two fifth-down plays and our social change

My husband, former college baseball player and now baseball coach, and I watched her play often when she was at VT. I can't really remember the setup but when she played you could walk under the bleachers and have a great view behind the plate of the pitch coming in. Several of us were under the bleachers watching and after AT threw a few pitches including her riseball, he looked at me and said he didn't know how anyone could hit a ball that was moving that much. As softball parents to a 12 year old softball pitcher now, he still talks about how impressive it was to watch Tincher pitch.