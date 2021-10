Five young Maple Lake athletes played a role in earning a softball consolation championship last weekend at a fall 10u tournament. Savannah Engler, Aubrey Jude (front row, from left), Samantha Courtright, Kennidy Kappes and Maggie Oravetz (back row, from left) were part of a multi-town team that traveled to Hutchinson, Saturday, Sept. 25 for a 10u fall softball tournament. After losing to White Bear Lake by one run, they dropped into the consolation playoff where they played back-to-back games against Big Lake, Buffalo and Prescott, WI. The girls played their hearts out to win all three games by eight runs or more. Some of the highlights included a home run, double plays, and numerous strikeouts.

