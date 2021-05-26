Wonderful op-ed

The past year has been defined by conversations surrounding how to best contain the spread of COVID-19 and how to rethink the role of law enforcement in our communities to ensure everyone’s safety, health, civil liberties, and wellbeing. While we have all been affected by these crises, the most vulnerable in our society have suffered the most, and immigrants – many of whom have lived in Massachusetts for decades, worked hard, and raised families in constant fear of their deportation or the deportation of their family members – are emblematic of the intersection of this struggle. The Safe Communities Act (S1579, H2418), which should be taken up by the Massachusetts Legislature in the current session, should therefore be a priority for us to pass. By limiting the entanglement of local law enforcement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), we are not only protecting our immigrant neighbors but also making our communities safer for everyone.